News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: Felled Australia to take it one game at a time

T20 WC: Felled Australia to take it one game at a time

October 24, 2022 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All-rounder Mitch Marsh said that Australia are likely to go unchanged for the game against Sri Lanka

IMAGE: All-rounder Mitch Marsh said that Australia are likely to go unchanged for the game against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Champions Australia will keep faith in the 11 players who were humbled in their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand as the hosts prepare to face resurgent Sri Lanka, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said on Monday.

Australia lost by 89 runs in Sydney on Saturday, leaving their title defence on thin ice after the opening match.

 

With batsman Steve Smith and all-rounder Cameron Green in reserve in the squad, some pundits had called on Australia to make changes for the next Super 12 game against former champions Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.

But Marsh said selectors would give the players a chance to bounce back.

"To my knowledge we'll be playing the same 11 (and) hopefully stay the course," Western Australian Marsh told reporters in Perth.

"The nature of the tournament, you lose one game, your back is up against the wall and we know what's in front of us now.

"I think what's important for us is to not look too far ahead. We've got Sri Lanka tomorrow night. That's all that matters for us."

Marsh said Australia's confidence had not been affected by the stinging defeat to the Black Caps, which saw the vaunted pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood taken apart by the New Zealand batsmen.

He also said the champions would not be distracted by Faf du Plessis's comments in an upcoming book that South Africa suspected Australia were ball-tampering well before the infamous Newlands Test in 2018.

Media have published excerpts of the former Proteas captain's autobiography 'Faf: Through Fire,' in recent days ahead of its release.

Smith and opening batsman David Warner were among three Australian players suspended for their part in the ball-tampering scandal.

Marsh said Warner, who was bowled for five against New Zealand, would have no problem dealing with extra scrutiny.

"Any time we've seen him with his back against the wall, he always stands up for us," added Marsh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
VOTE! Who Will Win The T20 World Cup?
VOTE! Who Will Win The T20 World Cup?
'I told the boys, even if we lose it, it's okay'
'I told the boys, even if we lose it, it's okay'
'They call him King Kohli for a reason'
'They call him King Kohli for a reason'
Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!
Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!
Rishi Sunak may become 1st Indian-origin UK PM today
Rishi Sunak may become 1st Indian-origin UK PM today
South Africa's T20 World Cup records
South Africa's T20 World Cup records
The greats name Kohli everything from alien to beast
The greats name Kohli everything from alien to beast

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Is that Superman?No, it's Glenn Phillips

Is that Superman?No, it's Glenn Phillips

Smiles After Kiwis Thump Aussies

Smiles After Kiwis Thump Aussies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances