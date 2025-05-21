KKR Cry Foul As IPL Alters Rules After Their Exit

IMAGE: IPL Chief Operating Officer Hemang Amin explained that the revised rule was necessary due to the early onset of the monsoon, which put multiple matches at risk of being washed out. Photograph: BCCI

As rain clouds loom large over the final stretch of IPL 2025, a rule change meant to save games from washouts has instead triggered a storm off the field.

The league's decision to extend match time allowances has left Kolkata Knight Riders fuming, as they claim it could have saved their season -- if only it had come sooner.

In a communication to all 10 franchises, IPL Chief Operating Officer Hemang Amin explained that the revised rule was necessary due to the early onset of the monsoon, which put multiple matches at risk of being washed out.

However, KKR CEO Venky Mysore, in a reply accessed by Cricbuzz, strongly criticised the timing of the decision and questioned why it wasn't implemented at least from the resumption of the IPL on May 17.

'While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied,' Mysore wrote according to Cricbuzz.

The frustration stems from the fact that the first match post-resumption -- KKR vs RCB in Bengaluru -- was completely washed out, eliminating Kolkata from the playoff race. Under the newly introduced 120-minute extension, the game might have had a chance to see at least a five-over-a-side contest.

IMAGE: KKR was knocked out after the Bengaluru washout. Photograph: BCCI

'When the IPL re-started (on May 17), it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in B'lore. The forecast was there for all to see,' Mysore wrote.

'Not only was the game washed out, but the additional 120 minutes now being applied may have provided a chance of at least a 5 over a side game.'

'The washout ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decisions and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing,' Mysore added. 'I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved.'

According to Cricbuzz, KKR may not be alone in objecting to the timing of the rule tweak. Other franchises have also voiced disapproval, worried that mid-season changes could set a 'wrong precedent' for the league's governance.