I don't have words for Vaibhav: Samson

I don't have words for Vaibhav: Samson

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 21, 2025
May 21, 2025 01:03 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his half century against CSK on Tuesday

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his half century against CSK on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in New Delhi on Tuesday after a clinical all-round performance. 

Rajasthan ended their campaign with four wins and 10 losses and captain Sanju Samson admitted that his side committed mistakes and that they could have done better.

"The way people are looking at powerplay. There is not much difference in quality of teams. The margin of error in winning and losing is so less. We have to sit back and do a proper review," he said.

 

"Definitely we could have done better. It is not about luck. We have made some mistakes. We should come back with a better mindset in the next season."

On the win, he said, "It feels good. To be honest, we were thinking should we bat first and set a score. I decided no hiding in this game. Decided to chase and face it.

"We have a very young bowling line up. We are missing and Jofra and Sandeep. But the kind of temperament and planning was heartening to see. They have a bright future. They are very young and promising. There has been lot of work going on."

Samson praised pacer Akash Madhwal (3/29) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57) for their performances.

"Madhwal has played only last four games. Shane Bond has been working closely with him. Rahul sir and others have seen how hard he has worked. We are all happy for him.

"I don't have words for Vaibhav. The hundred he got. He can hit a slower ball over cover. Today when the middle overs were on, he was going with his job very smartly. He has game awareness at such a young age."

RR opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of the top run getters this season, said, "It was pretty good, we were trying our best and I really enjoyed it.

"There has been few injuries with the team, Sanju bhai came back after a few games and it was a good game for us, we will take the confidence going forward."

On Suryavanshi, Jaiswal said, "He played really well, he played amazingly today, we have seen how he has been playing throughout the tournament."

"The bowlers have bowled pretty well, we have a clear plan where we have to bowl. I was telling them whatever plans you have, to go with a clear head and do it."

REDIFF CRICKET
