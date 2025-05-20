HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Suryavanshi seeks Dhoni's blessing after match-winning knock

Last updated on: May 21, 2025 00:29 IST

A screengrab of Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching Mahendra Singh Dhoni's feet after their IPL match in New Delhi on Tuesday

Rajasthan Royals' opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a heart-warming gesture after Rajasthan Royals' six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi on Tuesday.

As the players greeted each other after the match, Suryavanshi was seen touching the feet of Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaving the CSK captain grinning ear to ear at the gesture.

IMAGE: Suryavanshi takes Dhoni's blessings. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Suryavanshi ended his season in style with a stroke-filled half-century in their game against CSK in New Delhi on Tuesday.

 

The 14 year old had the fans and the opposition in his spell as he struck a 33-ball 57 to give Rajasthan a good start as they chased down 188 in just 17.1 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock of 57 included 4 boundaries and as many maximums 

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock of 57 included 4 boundaries and as many maximums. Photograph: BCCI

Suryavanshi's innings included 4 fours and as many powerful maximums.

He is the first player to hit a century and a half century in his maiden IPL season. At 14 years and 32 days old, he became the youngest player in the IPL when he scored 101 off 38 balls in a match against Gujarat Titans on April 28.

In 7 matches, with scores of 57(33), 40(15), 4(2), 0(2), 101(38), 16(12) & 34(20), the Prodigy in Pink finishes with 252 runs at an average of 36 and a mind blowing strike rate of 275.3 -- only Chris Gayle in 2011 (289) & Kieron Pollard in 2020 (281) have scored at a quicker rate in the IPL.

Suryavanshi is one player to look out for next season.

