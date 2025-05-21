Dhoni has advice for IPL's promising youngsters

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahendra Singh Dhoni chat after their IPL match in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday advised the young Indian batters who have impressed in the IPL to remain calm under pressure and try to maintain consistency if they wish to realise their potential going forward.

Dhoni's CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their penultimate match to remain at the bottom of the 10-team IPL table.

Rajasthan Royals concluded their woeful 2025 IPL campaign with a comfortable win after prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi paved the way with a mature 57-run knock.

"They have to try for the consistency, but if you are looking for 200-plus strike rate then consistency is hard to get .... they have the ability to hit sixes at any stage," Dhoni said when asked about his advice to the youngsters who have excelled in this IPL.

"Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise ... learn from senior players and coaching staff .. it's about reading the game ... this would be my advice to all the youngsters who have done well."

Asked about the match, Dhoni said his side lost one too many wickets at the start.

"If you look at the amount of runs we had put on the board, it was very good, but you got to see the wickets column as it puts pressure on the lower-middle order that you might not bat 20 overs.

"I think Brevis's innings was very nice, he was taking chances and I feel run-rate was nice, that's the phase we want to improve slightly. I felt the run-rate was up but where we lacked was losing 1-2 extra wickets at the start."

"(Pacer) Kamboj is good, he gets a lot of movement, his balls hit you harder than what you might expect, he's good ... he's done well, bowling three overs in the powerplay is tough."