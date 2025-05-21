HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dhoni has advice for IPL's promising youngsters

Dhoni has advice for IPL's promising youngsters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 21, 2025 01:08 IST

x

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahendra Singh Dhoni chat after their IPL match in New Delhi on Tuesday

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahendra Singh Dhoni chat after their IPL match in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday advised the young Indian batters who have impressed in the IPL to remain calm under pressure and try to maintain consistency if they wish to realise their potential going forward.

Dhoni's CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their penultimate match to remain at the bottom of the 10-team IPL table.

Rajasthan Royals concluded their woeful 2025 IPL campaign with a comfortable win after prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi paved the way with a mature 57-run knock.

"They have to try for the consistency, but if you are looking for 200-plus strike rate then consistency is hard to get .... they have the ability to hit sixes at any stage," Dhoni said when asked about his advice to the youngsters who have excelled in this IPL.

"Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise ... learn from senior players and coaching staff .. it's about reading the game ... this would be my advice to all the youngsters who have done well."

Asked about the match, Dhoni said his side lost one too many wickets at the start.

"If you look at the amount of runs we had put on the board, it was very good, but you got to see the wickets column as it puts pressure on the lower-middle order that you might not bat 20 overs.

"I think Brevis's innings was very nice, he was taking chances and I feel run-rate was nice, that's the phase we want to improve slightly. I felt the run-rate was up but where we lacked was losing 1-2 extra wickets at the start."

"(Pacer) Kamboj is good, he gets a lot of movement, his balls hit you harder than what you might expect, he's good ... he's done well, bowling three overs in the powerplay is tough."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Suryavanshi touches Dhoni's feet after stellar knock
Suryavanshi touches Dhoni's feet after stellar knock
DC to get new opening pair against MI
DC to get new opening pair against MI
Bumrah overwhelming favourite to lead India in England
Bumrah overwhelming favourite to lead India in England
Weather gods likely to decide MI, DC's fate
Weather gods likely to decide MI, DC's fate
CSK keen to find answers for next year: Dhoni
CSK keen to find answers for next year: Dhoni

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Bees Need To Be Protected

webstory image 2

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 3

HP Comes Out With AI-Powered OmniBook 5 Series

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 491:01

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 49

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style0:56

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style

Beating retreat ceremony resumes at Attari Border1:37

Beating retreat ceremony resumes at Attari Border

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD