ISL: Odisha FC drop points, play-off chances fall

Odisha FC's hopes of booking a play-off berth suffered a jolt after they played out a goalless draw against Mohammedan Sporting in their Indian Super League (ISL) match in Bhubneswar on Friday.

After this result, Odisha are at the seventh place with 30 points from 23 games, behind Mumbai City FC who are at sixth -- the cut off for play-offs berth -- with 32 points from 21 matches.

This is the second time the Juggernauts have dropped points against Mohammedan Sporting after a similar goal-less result in the reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Amrinder Singh became the third goalkeeper to clock 50 clean sheets in ISL after Vishal Kaith and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The hosts had the first chance of the game when Isak Vanlalruatfela found Rahim Ali on the right flank in space with a brilliant long ball a few minutes after kickoff.

Rahim controlled it well, but with nowhere to go in the box, he squared it to an onrushing Diego Mauricio, who was in a better position to slot it home. However, the Brazilian forward didn't get his connection right and skied it way over the target.

Mohammedan almost scored the first goal of the game when Lalremsanga Fanai made a surging run from the left flank and delivered a low cross into the box in search of Manvir Singh Saini. However, Thoiba Moirangthem Singh tracked back in time to clear it out for a goal kick.

Playing with a counter-attacking strategy, the visitors had another opening in the 20th minute when Lalremsanga was through on goal with an intelligent run, but Carlos Delgado recovered just in time to put a decisive block in the penalty area.

Mohammedan started the second half on a high, with Manvir hitting the target early on. But his effort was thwarted by Amrinder with a timely save.

Meanwhile, Isak kept pushing forward from the left flank and kept the Mohammedan defenders on their toes. The youngster did create some opportunities, but Mohammedan were resolute in defence.

For the next few minutes, Franca had a few promising moments upfront. The Brazilian looked lively down the left flank as he went past defenders with ease. However, the struggle to finish his chances remained a massive concern for the forward.

In the 68th minute, Franca was behind the Odisha FC backline following a mistake from Amey Ranawade. With only Amrinder to beat in goal, the Brazilian fluffed his shot wide from five yards away.

Isak had an opportunity to score in the 88th minute when Saviour Gama found him in the box with a cross, but the youngster's subsequent shot was a whisked over the crossbar.

Mohammedan had the major chunk of the possession in the final few minutes, but they were not clinical enough as the match ended with both sides taking a point each.