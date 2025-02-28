What Was Rohit Doing At Gold Souk?

Unaware that the area was filled with cricket fans, he had a tough time managing the crowd.

K R Nayar reports from Dubai.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Since Dubai is known as the 'City of Gold', Rohit Sharma decided to go shopping at the Gold Souk during a break day after the match against Pakistan.

Unaware that the area was filled with cricket fans, he had a tough time managing the crowd.

Fans virtually mobbed him after his shopping.

In 2018, cricket legend Brian Lara had a similar experience at the Gold Souk.

Kanz Jewels, a popular jewelry store in the market, had invited this reporter to interview Lara at their outlet.

Minutes after he arrived, news spread quickly, and crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricketing icon.

He attempted to leave the shop twice, but each time he was forced to rush back inside as the crowd went berserk.

Eventually, Lara had to be escorted out of the souk with police assistance.

***

IMAGE: New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Kane Williamson is well known for his sportsmanship both on and off the field.

When he arrived for a training session at the ICC Academy, he smiled at everyone who pointed their cameras at him.

He is a favourite among Indians and Pakistanis in Dubai.

Despite New Zealand beating Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, many Pakistanis adore him.

In 2014, during the ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE, he donated his entire match fee from the series to the victims of the Peshawar school attack, which had claimed the lives of 132 children.

***

Cricket fans in Dubai have welcomed the Emirates Cricket Board's decision to distribute complimentary iftar boxes during Ramadan.

With the holy month set to begin, many fans will be observing their fast while watching the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand on March 2.

The Emirates Cricket Board has announced that complimentary iftar boxes will be available during all the remaining ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai.

These iftar boxes will be distributed in all non-hospitality enclosures of the stadium.

***

Dubai's street food and Indian cricketers

Dubai is home to some of the best street food vendors, and Indian cricketers have taken the opportunity to explore a few of them.

Many of India's most popular restaurant chains have their branches here.

When Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav visited Raju Omlet, a famous egg-based restaurant chain serving a variety of Indian dishes, they shared a video on their official Instagram accounts. This went viral very quickly.

Indian fans in Dubai are well aware of their favorite cricketers' preferred foods.

Kuldeep Yadav, for instance, is known to love Gol Gapps, a tangy savoury.

Following news of Sharma and Yadav's visit to Raju Omlet, discussions began about Virat Kohli's favourite dish Chole Bhature.

Given Kohli's strict fitness regime, it is unlikely he would indulge in it during a tournament.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com