'Anytime You Take On India, It's Big'

'We're excited about the game, and obviously, if you can win, it builds a lot of momentum going into the semifinal.'

IMAGE: New Zealand's Michael Bracewell speaks to the media at the ICC Academy. Photograph: K R Nayar

Michael Bracewell is a delight to listen to as a cricketer.

The polished manner in which he spoke to the media during a huddle before New Zealand's practice session at the ICC Academy exemplifies how a cricketer should articulate his views professionally.

The Kiwis have been enjoying their time in Dubai for the past few days before their match on Sunday against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

For nearly a month, they were under tight security in Pakistan since they had played a series against the hosts before the Champions Trophy.

When this reporter asked Bracewell about the experience of moving around freely in Dubai, he responded sportingly: "We've really enjoyed our time in Pakistan and are looking forward to going back."

"It's been a happy hunting ground for us as a team. While we're excited to be here, we thoroughly enjoyed our time in Pakistan as well."

New Zealand will play their semifinal match in Lahore after their encounter with India in Dubai.

Bracewell hails from a distinguished cricketing family.

His uncle John Bracewell played 41 Tests and 53 ODIs for New Zealand.

His father Mike Bracewell represented Otago in first-class cricket. His other uncles, Brendon Bracewell and Douglas Bracewell, played for New Zealand and domestic teams, respectively.

His cousin Doug Bracewell has played 28 Tests, 21 ODIs and 20 T20 Internationals.

Having grown up in such a cricketing environment, Bracewell understands the importance of being a good ambassador for the game.

When asked whether the India match would be inconsequential since both teams have already secured semifinal spots, he responded: "No, it's definitely an important game for us."

"Anytime you take on India at an ICC event, it's always a big occasion.

"We're excited about the game, and obviously, if you can win, it builds a lot of momentum going into the semifinal.

"I'm sure we'll be putting our best team out there and trying to get another win on the board."

His admiration for Virat Kohli was evident when asked about Kohli's century against Pakistan.

"They've (India) obviously got great players across the board, and Virat Kohli is one of them. He has scored a lot of centuries in One-Day cricket, proving his consistency over the years."

Even when discussing Kohli playing his 300th ODI on Sunday, Bracewell spoke highly of the milestone: "I think that's obviously a massive achievement. Playing 300 games across a career is very impressive, and to achieve that in just one format is amazing. It's a testament to the way he has gone about his career."

Bracewell, who plays alongside Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, also spoke about witnessing Kohli's preparations firsthand.

"I saw it up close at RCB -- how he prepares for each match -- and it's very impressive. He's one of the many world-class players in the Indian line-up, and they've all played a lot of cricket. As I said, they will be a challenging team to face, but we're excited for that challenge."

He also tactfully handled a tricky question about New Zealand often being favorites in ICC tournaments but failing to win.

Without touching upon that specifically, he said: "I think it's always a challenge to reach the semifinals first, and then, once you get there, every match is a one-off. It's great to be in this position, but we have a huge match against India first."

"If we treat this like another play-off match, we'll put ourselves in a good position to win the crucial moments."

On whether India has an unfair advantage by being stationed in Dubai and familiarising themselves with the conditions, Bracewell's diplomatic response was: "That decision has already been made, and there's no point dwelling on it. It's part of what makes the tournament exciting."

"Personally, I enjoy coming to a new venue and figuring out the conditions. There's not much more to say on that -- we're just excited to adapt and compete."

Asked about New Zealand's consistent success against India in ICC tournaments, Bracewell provided a positive perspective: "I think we don't put too much pressure on ourselves. Coming off a great Test series win, we're confident in our abilities."

"As you mentioned, we do have a strong record against India in ICC events. Our approach is to take one game at a time and not let the occasion overwhelm us.

"This mindset has worked well in the past. We focus on playing our brand of cricket, adapting to conditions, and applying pressure at the right moments.

"It's a strategy we've followed for years, and we'll continue to do."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com