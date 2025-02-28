HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CT PIX: Can Afghanistan defend 274 vs Aus?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: February 28, 2025 18:54 IST

Images from the ICC Champions League Group B match between Afghanistan and Australia in Lahore, on Friday.

Sediqullah Atal hit an impressive 85 batting in at No 3

IMAGE: Sediqullah Atal hit an impressive 85 batting in at No 3 Photograph: Kind courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Sediqullah Atal's gritty 85 and Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 67 powered Afghanistan to a competitive 273 against Australia in their Champions Trophy Group B clash in Lahore on Friday.

Atal anchored the innings after a shaky start, but it was Omarzai's late fireworks which propelled Afghanistan past 270 after were 235 for 8 following Rashid Khan's dismissal.

Omarzai's 63-ball knock under pressure had five sixes and one four. He launched two massive sixes off Nathan Ellis in the penultimate over, including a breathtaking 102m hit over midwicket, sending the ball over Maxwell at the boundary.

He then struck a towering six wide long-off as Afghanistan produced a late flourish for a total that would give their spin-heavy bowling line-up a big boost.

Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a 63-ball 67 to propel Afghanistan's innings. 

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a 63-ball 67 to propel Afghanistan's innings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

But he got out in the final over off Ben Dwarshuis who also dismissed Noor Ahmed in the final delivery of the day to finish with 3/47 from nine overs.

World champions Australia also leaked 37 runs in extras that included 17 wides.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan suffered early blows as Spencer Johnson (2/49) cleaned up Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a five-ball duck and Ibrahim Zadran (22 off 28) gifted his wicket to Adam Zampa.

Australia's Nathan Ellis celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib

IMAGE: Australia's Nathan Ellis celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib. Photograph: Asim Tanveer/Reuters

Atal then took charge, initially struggling against Johnson's movement, but settling in with crisp cover drives and flicks.

He found a steady partner in Hashmatullah Shahidi, and together they stitched a 68-run stand, navigating Australia's spinners on a sluggish pitch.

Atal brought up his second ODI fifty in style, launching Glenn Maxwell over mid-on for a six.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks after losing his wicket  

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Asim Tanveer/Reuters

He later lofted Zampa for two more sixes but fell 15 short of a maiden hundred, chipping a Johnson delivery to Steve Smith at short cover in the 32nd over.

His dismissal at 159/4 triggered a collapse, with Shahidi (20 off 49) falling soon after, and Mohammad Nabi getting run out in a bizarre fashion.

From 182/6, Afghanistan struggled to keep the momentum, and at 235/8 after Rashid's departure, they were staring at a modest total.

Afghan batters run between the wickets 

IMAGE: Afghan batters run between the wicket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

All-rounder Omarzai, fresh from a match-winning 5/58 haul and 41-run contribution against England, then took charge.

Unfazed by the situation, the No. 6 batter played with calm assurance, reaching his eighth ODI fifty off 54 balls with a single off Dwarshuis in the 48th over.

In doing so, he became the joint third-fastest Afghan player to reach the 1000-run milestone, achieving it in 31 innings -- behind Zadran (24), Gurbaz (27), and Shah (31).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
