'There is always a temptation for the captain and the coach to decide whether to play him or me.'

IMAGE: K L Rahul, left, has been picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the Champions Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul's candid remarks on Rishabh Pant and his batting position took everyone by surprise.

When asked whether he sees Pant as a competitor for the wicket-keeping slot, he said: "There is competition with Pant; I won't lie. He is a very talented player who has shown everyone what he can do -- how aggressively he plays and how quickly he can change the game. So, there is always a temptation for the captain and the coach to decide whether to play him or me.

"Whenever I get the opportunity, I try to focus on what I can do best. I am not trying to compete with Rishabh or play like him, just as I am sure that when he gets a chance, he is not trying to play like anybody else.

"He is picked based on his playing style, and the same applies to me."

When asked about the challenges of frequently changing batting positions -- sometimes at No. 7, sometimes at No. 6, and occasionally at No. 5 -- over the last five to six games, he responded: "It's never easy for anyone in the team to be constantly moved to different positions. But that's how the game works.

"The team decides the best possible combination and the ideal entry points for players, and you have to leave it to them.

"My job is to focus on my role and contribute accordingly."

Responding to a query about what it's like to keep wickets against Mohammed Shami, Rahul said: "The toughest thing about keeping to Shami is that, somehow, in every game, he makes sure I'm diving full length. He always gives me one or two opportunities to either look brilliant behind the stumps or, at times, look foolish."

Rahul was also blunt when addressing the influence of online trolling.

Asked whether he would have liked to bat at a faster pace and how he deals with criticism regarding his strike rate, he said: "Look, it's been there for quite a few years. I'm used to seeing, hearing, and reading about it. Sometimes, I sit back and assess whether the criticism is valid.

"For example, if you've written the same thing repeatedly, I consider whether it makes a good point. I reflect on whether what's being written or said is relevant to the game's context -- whether the situation I played in warranted a different approach.

"If I look back and feel I could have played faster, I take that feedback into my training sessions, work on it, and try to improve."

IMAGE: K L Rahul addresses the media. Photograph: K R Nayar

Clarifying his mindset when he walks out to bat, Rahul emphasised that strike rate is not his primary concern: "That's not something I think about when I step onto the field -- that I need to improve my strike rate based on what's being written or said about me.

"I try to assess what's best for the team in that scenario and execute it to the best of my ability. I won't always get it right -- I will fail sometimes and make mistakes in reading the game.

"But that's the beauty of the sport. If my heart is in the right place and I genuinely believe I am making the best decision to help my team win, I can go home and sleep peacefully.

"Yes, I do read about the criticism, and if it's valid, I take it into account."

On being asked whether he has an ideal approach to carry his net practice -- especially when going for big sixes -- into match situations, and whether he prefers facing a set number of balls, Rahul explained: "I don't think anyone prepares for an ideal scenario. We all train for realistic match situations. Batting at No. 6 now, I've realised that I usually walk in with about eight, ten, or sometimes twelve overs to go.

"Over the last six to seven months, I have moved between No. 5, No. 6, and sometimes No. 7, so I've adapted to the need of the hour.

"I've developed the skillset to start hitting sixes from ball one or play with a high strike rate when required. That's why you see me practicing all of that."

