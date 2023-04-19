Is Tim Cook Playing Badminton With Saina?

IMAGE: Pullela Gopichand, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty, Tim Cook, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. Photograph: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoyed a game of badminton with Saina Nehwal, Chirag Shetty, Srikanth Kidambi and Parupalli Kashyap.

Cook, who seems to be a fan of the sport, also interacted with India's Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand on how the shuttlers are using Apple Watches for their training sessions.

IMAGE: Tim Cook speaks to the badminton players. Photographs: Badminton World Federation/Instagram

'Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train!' Cook said after the meeting.

'It was an honour to meet Tim Cook sir and had good discussion on the Apple Watch series 8 and some badminton as well,' Saina said on Instagram.