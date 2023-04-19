DC's Misfortune: Warner's Bats Stolen

IMAGE: The first time such a huge theft has occurred during any IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals's misfortunes in IPL 2023 have deepened with the theft of bats, pads and other equipment worth Rs 16 lakh (Rs 1.6 million) during transit.

The Indian Express newspaper reported the theft was discovered when the kit bags were delivered to the players's rooms on their arrival in Delhi from Bengaluru.

The stolen items included bats belonging to David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, Yash Dhull as well as shoes and gloves.

'All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on,' The Indian Express quoted a DC source.

The players have reached out to their managers to obtain replacement equipment before their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The winless Capitals currently occupy the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.