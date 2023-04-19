Oscar Winner At The IPL!

Guneet Monga -- who produced the Netflix Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers -- made her IPL 'debut' on Saturday, April 15, when she watched her 'favourite' team Mumbai Indians take on and beat the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium.

In a short interview posted on IPL's Twitter page Monga revealed her favourite cricketer, why Yuvraj Singh has the characteristics of an elephant and made other interesting revelations.

'She got home an Oscar. She was there in the stands to cheer for her favourite IPL team,' BCCI/IPL noted.