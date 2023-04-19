News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Oscar Winner At The IPL!

Oscar Winner At The IPL!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 19, 2023 07:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga -- who produced the Netflix Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers -- made her IPL 'debut' on Saturday, April 15, when she watched her 'favourite' team Mumbai Indians take on and beat the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium.

In a short interview posted on IPL's Twitter page Monga revealed her favourite cricketer, why Yuvraj Singh has the characteristics of an elephant and made other interesting revelations.

'She got home an Oscar. She was there in the stands to cheer for her favourite IPL team,' BCCI/IPL noted.

SEE: Oscar winner Guneet Monga's first IPL experience. Video: Kind courtesy Indian Premier League/Twitter
 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: 'Goddess' At CSK-RCB Game!
SEE: 'Goddess' At CSK-RCB Game!
Have Rajasthan aced the impact sub rule?
Have Rajasthan aced the impact sub rule?
'Happiest birthday to biggest blessing'
'Happiest birthday to biggest blessing'
'May your face bear haasyam forever'
'May your face bear haasyam forever'
Arjun reveals cricket conversations with father Sachin
Arjun reveals cricket conversations with father Sachin
Rohit praises Arjun's performance in MI win
Rohit praises Arjun's performance in MI win
Mercury soars across India, highest temp 44.2 deg C
Mercury soars across India, highest temp 44.2 deg C

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Arjun reveals cricket conversations with father Sachin

Arjun reveals cricket conversations with father Sachin

What's Kohli Telling Dhoni?

What's Kohli Telling Dhoni?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances