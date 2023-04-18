News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Tim Cook Says Namaste!

Tim Cook Says Namaste!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
April 18, 2023 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com was present when Apple CEO Tim Cook opened India's first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Tim Cook greets AppleIndians with a Namaste. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Designer Sajid Moinuddin stood in the queue outside the store since 6 am. He brought along his 1984 Mac SE.

 

IMAGE: Tim is amazed to see Sajid's Mac SE.

 

IMAGE: Tim poses with AppleIndians.

 

IMAGE: Apoorv Rao from Bengaluru sports an Apple logo haircut.

 

IMAGE: Purav from Mumbai become one of the first three to enter Apple BKC along with Madhav from Rajasthan and Karthik from Pune. Purav had spent the entire night outside the store.
He shows us his iPhone collection.

 

IMAGE: AppleIndians queue up to enter India's first Apple store.

 

IMAGE: AppleIndians check out the new iPhones.

 

IMAGE: A customer representative interacts with AppleIndians.

 

IMAGE: A panoramic view of Apple BKC.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
India may become a supply hub for Apple iPhone
India may become a supply hub for Apple iPhone
Coming soon: iPhone 14 -- made in India, for the world
Coming soon: iPhone 14 -- made in India, for the world
12% of iPhones sold worldwide could be India-made
12% of iPhones sold worldwide could be India-made
Same-sex marriage: We are in charge, SC tells govt
Same-sex marriage: We are in charge, SC tells govt
Air India revises pilots', cabin crew salaries
Air India revises pilots', cabin crew salaries
Blinkit permanently shuts some dark stores
Blinkit permanently shuts some dark stores
How CSK's left-handers made the difference vs RCB!
How CSK's left-handers made the difference vs RCB!

More like this

When Madhuri Ate Vada Pav With Tim Cook

When Madhuri Ate Vada Pav With Tim Cook

India's First Apple Store: Sneak Peek

India's First Apple Store: Sneak Peek

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances