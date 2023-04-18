Tim Cook Says Namaste!

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com was present when Apple CEO Tim Cook opened India's first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Tim Cook greets AppleIndians with a Namaste.

IMAGE: Designer Sajid Moinuddin stood in the queue outside the store since 6 am. He brought along his 1984 Mac SE.

IMAGE: Tim is amazed to see Sajid's Mac SE.

IMAGE: Tim poses with AppleIndians.

IMAGE: Apoorv Rao from Bengaluru sports an Apple logo haircut.

IMAGE: Purav from Mumbai become one of the first three to enter Apple BKC along with Madhav from Rajasthan and Karthik from Pune. Purav had spent the entire night outside the store.

He shows us his iPhone collection.

IMAGE: AppleIndians queue up to enter India's first Apple store.

IMAGE: AppleIndians check out the new iPhones.

IMAGE: A customer representative interacts with AppleIndians.

IMAGE: A panoramic view of Apple BKC.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com