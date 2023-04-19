Sara 'So So Proud' Of Arjun!

Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

An emotional Sara Tendulkar was overjoyed with brother Arjun's splendid performance in Mumbai Indians' victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Arjun, playing his second IPL game, delivered under pressure as he defended 20 runs off the final over to secure a 14-run for MI -- their third in a row.

He bagged his maiden IPL wicket, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the fifth ball of the final over to finish with good figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs.

'WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS DAY So so proud of you!! @arjuntendulkar24' Sara said on Instagram.

'Can't stop watching the highlights.'