News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sara 'So So Proud' Of Arjun!

Sara 'So So Proud' Of Arjun!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 19, 2023 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

An emotional Sara Tendulkar was overjoyed with brother Arjun's splendid performance in Mumbai Indians' victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Arjun, playing his second IPL game, delivered under pressure as he defended 20 runs off the final over to secure a 14-run for MI -- their third in a row.

He bagged his maiden IPL wicket, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the fifth ball of the final over to finish with good figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs.

'WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS DAY So so proud of you!! @arjuntendulkar24' Sara said on Instagram.

'Can't stop watching the highlights.'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Arjun Beats Last Over Pressure
PICS: Arjun Beats Last Over Pressure
Arjun reveals cricket conversations with father Sachin
Arjun reveals cricket conversations with father Sachin
Rohit praises Arjun's performance in MI win
Rohit praises Arjun's performance in MI win
'Men are very insecure of my success'
'Men are very insecure of my success'
Situation tense in Sudan, India in talks with US, UAE
Situation tense in Sudan, India in talks with US, UAE
Weak demand get tile makers walking on eggshells
Weak demand get tile makers walking on eggshells
Why Apple, Walmart Are Bullish On India
Why Apple, Walmart Are Bullish On India

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

MI WAGs Breathe Sigh Of Relief

MI WAGs Breathe Sigh Of Relief

SEE: Oscar Winner At The IPL!

SEE: Oscar Winner At The IPL!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances