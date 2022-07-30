News
Rediff.com  » Sports » IOA hands warning to India's lifting manager for rude behaviour

IOA hands warning to India's lifting manager for rude behaviour

Source: PTI
July 30, 2022 20:25 IST
CWG 2022

IMAGE: Gina Dawson, CGA Relations Manager with the Birmingham Games, wrote to the Indian delegation over Pardeep Sharma's behaviour. Photograph: PTI

In an embarrassing development for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, weightlifting team manager Pardeep Sharma was on Saturday singled out for alleged "rude" behaviour by the organisers.

Gina Dawson, CGA Relations Manager with the Birmingham Games, wrote to the Indian delegation over Sharma's behaviour.

 

"We have been advised that one of your team officials, Pardeep Sharma, was quite rude to one of our T2 drivers earlier on today as he had requested to be dropped at a non T2 destination," Dawson wrote in the letter which is in possession of PTI.

"Just to note that team officials do not have T2 privileges and will only be able to use your own CGA vehicles, or bus transport to other villages of venues, or public transport with their accreditation.

"There is also a confirmed destination list and our drivers are not taxi services able to drop off anywhere. We kindly ask your teams to be respectful and courteous at all times to our workforce at all times."

Khanna on his part was quick to issue a reprimand to the weightlifting team manager.

"We all are ambassadors of our great nation here. I expect you to keep a low profile and look for privileges within the rules. We have to remain polite with everyone we meet," said Khanna.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

