CWG: India hockey player Navjot tests positive; to return home

CWG: India hockey player Navjot tests positive; to return home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 30, 2022 17:48 IST
IMAGE: India hockey midfielder Navjot Kaur has been in isolation for the past two days in Birmingham after testing postive for COVID-19. Photograph: Hockey India

India midfielder Navjot Kaur's campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games came to an abrupt end as she is set to fly back home after testing positive for COVID-19.

 

The 27-year-old from Kurukshetra has been in isolation for the past two days.

Sonika replaces her in the 18-member Indian women's squad.

India opened their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana on Friday.

"She has been kept in isolation. Her CT value is not infectious and she has no symptoms. She tested positive in the first test but in the second test her CT value improved and she can't infect others. She has been cleared to fly back to India by the organisers," a team source said.

Navjot was a member of the silver-winning team at the Asian Games in Jakarta and bronze winner from Incheon in 2014.

The 300-plus Indian contingent has been largely free from COVID so far in the Games.

Two cricket team members, Pooja Vastrakar and S Meghana, tested positive in India but have recovered. Meghana has already joined the team and Pooja is likely to join before the third game against Barbados on August 3.

Earlier this week, the Games organisers had said that the Games Village was reporting a dozen cases per day.

The Birmingham Games is the first multi-discipline event since the start of the pandemic to be held without major COVID-19 restrictions.

However, The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has advised the country's contingent to curtail their public appearances and stay indoors in view of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG
Sindhu focusing on CWG, but ultimate goal is Olympics
CWG TT: India men, women cruise in group matches
Shinde, Fadnavis in disagreement with Guv's remarks
Thousands pay last respects to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal
Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
