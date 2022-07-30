News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG Badminton: India steamroll Sri Lanka to qualify for knockouts

CWG Badminton: India steamroll Sri Lanka to qualify for knockouts

Source: PTI
July 30, 2022 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy celebrate after winning the mixed doubles match against Sri Lanka at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

India's shuttlers dished out another splendid show to take an unassailable 3-0 lead over a hapless Sri Lanka in their second group A match of the mixed team competition at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

A day after blanking Pakistan 5-0, India notched up another convincing win to go to the top of group A and qualify for the quarter-finals with still one match to go in the league stage.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were back together for the mixed doubles match and the duo looked a little rusty initially before getting past Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9 to put India 1-0 ahead.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, who is playing his first match after recovering from a shoulder injury, prevailed 21-18, 21-5 over veteran Niluka Karunatne, who has competed at the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Akarshi Kashyap, who had made it to the team after topping the selection trials in April, went past Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9 to hand India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India expectedly were by far the better team on display as they completed dominated the proceedings at at Arena Birmingham.

India will play the men's doubles and women's doubles to complete the five-match rubber.

The Indian team will face Australia in the final league group match later in the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sindhu focusing on CWG, but ultimate goal is Olympics
Sindhu focusing on CWG, but ultimate goal is Olympics
CWG TT: India men, women cruise in group matches
CWG TT: India men, women cruise in group matches
IN PIX: The BEST of CWG Opening Ceremony
IN PIX: The BEST of CWG Opening Ceremony
Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022
Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear
SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear
Maha Guv should be sent back home or to jail: Uddhav
Maha Guv should be sent back home or to jail: Uddhav

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table

Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table

Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG

Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances