Rediff.com  » Sports » Misleading video claiming CWG medal for Hima Das goes viral

Misleading video claiming CWG medal for Hima Das goes viral

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 30, 2022 20:02 IST
Hima Das is scheduled to race in the 200m event on August 4

IMAGE: Hima Das is scheduled to race in the 200m event on August 4. Photograph: PTI

A misleading video involving India sprinter Hima Das created a flutter on Saturday, and had, among others, former cricketer Virender Sehwag, entangled in its web of misinformation.

Three days before the blue riband track and field events are to start at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the video on Hima, attracted over 3000 likes and more than 6000 retweets.

 

The video was uploaded on Twitter from a handle called 'Pegasus', with a line on top claiming "Hima Das wins 400m Gold in CWG at Birmingham".

The clipping was from the U-20 World Athletics Championship in Tampere, Finland in 2018 when the athlete from Assam became the first Indian to win the championship.

Sehwag mistakenly retweeted the video, only to delete it after the goof-up was brought to his notice.

The cricketer's now-deleted tweet read: "What a win! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to Hima Das on winning gold in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr Hai."

The track and field competitions are scheduled to take place at the Alexander Stadium from August 2.

Hima is scheduled to contest in the 200m race, which will take place on August 4. The semi-finals and final of the event will take place on August 5 and 6 respectively.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
