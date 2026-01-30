P T Usha's Husband Passes Away Suddenly

V Srinivasan collapsed at his residence in Kozhikode at 12.30 am on Friday.

IMAGE: P T Usha's husband V Srinivasan died suddenly on Friday morning. Photograph: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Rajya Sabha MP and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha and expressed his condolences on her husband V Srinivasan's passing.

Srinivasan died on Friday morning. He was 64.

Srinivasan collapsed at their residence in Thikkodi Perumalpuram, Kozhikoe, at 12.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. Usha was not at home at the time. She is on her way home after attending the parliamentary session.

A retired deputy superintendent of police with the Central Industrial Security Force, Srinivasan married his distant relative P T Usha in 1991. They have a son, Dr Ujjwal Vignesh.

Usha was appointed the first woman president of the IOA in 2022. Usha is also the first Olympian to be appointed IOA president.

She is one of India's most successful track-and-field athletes. She has four gold medals and seven silver medals at the Asian Games.

Usha missed out on an Olympic medal at Los Angeles in 1984 by a fraction of a second. Her timing of 55.42s in the women's 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles Olympics still stands as a national record.

Under Usha's leadership, India is set to host the centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Ahmedabad, marking the second time the country hosts this major multi-sport event.