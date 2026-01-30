Olympic champion Sha'Carri Richardson arrested in Florida

Olympic champion Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested in Florida for dangerous excessive speeding after allegedly driving at 104 mph, according to local authorities.

IMAGE: Sha'Carri Richardson was also arrested last July for pushing her boyfriend Christian Coleman at an airport security checkpoint. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on Thursday in Orange County, Florida and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The Olympic gold medalist was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer while traveling at 104 mph (167 kph) and "dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists," according to the department.

The 25-year-old has faced previous legal and disciplinary issues, including a 2021 doping suspension and a 2024 domestic violence arrest.

USA Track & Field did not immediately comment on the incident.

She was charged with dangerous excessive speeding.

USA Track & Field did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Richardson, 25, won silver in the 100m at the Paris Olympics and was on the gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team.

Richardson was also arrested for domestic violence in Seattle last July for allegedly pushing her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, at an airport security checkpoint.

Richardson later apologized to Coleman and said she planned to seek help.

In 2021, she tested positive for cannabis, leading to a World Anti-Doping Agency suspension that saw her miss the Tokyo Summer Games that year.