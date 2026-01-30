HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: MS Dhoni and Jharkhand CM Soren's chance meeting

PIX: MS Dhoni and Jharkhand CM Soren's chance meeting

January 30, 2026

Former India captain MS Dhoni met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi as the CSK legend resumes batting practice ahead of IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hemant Soren/X

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Thursday.

  • No official details were provided about the purpose of the meeting.
  • Soren shared pictures of the meeting on X, describing it as a chance encounter.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren posted pictures with Dhoni on his X handle and wrote, 'I suddenly met Mahi.'

 

Nothing more was mentioned about their chance encounter.

The India and CSK legend, Dhoni, has also started batting practice ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Dhoni is one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 137.45, and 24 fifties, including a best of 84*.

Fans would be hoping that the 44 year old will go for glory and a 6th IPL title with CSK in 2026.

IPL 2026 will be held between March 26 and May 31.

