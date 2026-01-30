HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gadecki-Peers break 37-year-old record at Aus Open

January 30, 2026 09:42 IST

Australian pair of Olivia Gadecki and John Peers became the first duo in 37 years to defend Australian Open mixed doubles crown on Friday.

IMAGE: Australia's Olivia Gadecki and Australia's John Peers pose with the trophy after winning their mixed doubles final at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on Friday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Australia's Olivia Gadecki and John Peers became the first pair in 37 years to successfully defend the Australian Open mixed doubles title on Friday, defeating French duo Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in a thrilling final.

Key Points

  • They are the first Australian pair to defend the title since Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher 62 years ago.
  • The final featured multiple momentum swings, including five breaks of serve in the opening set.
  • Gadecki claimed her second Grand Slam title; Peers secured his fourth.

The wildcard pairing became the first team since Jana Novotna and Jim Pugh in 1989 to retain the crown and the first Australian pair to do so since Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher 62 years ago.

 

"I can't believe we're in this position right now," said Gadecki after claiming her second Grand Slam title alongside Peers, who secured his fourth.

"To hold the trophy again this year is incredible. I knew we could do it, but I didn't think we could really do it."

Mladenovic and Guinard broke Peers in the opening game and consolidated the advantage, but the Australians fought back to level at 2-2, setting the tone for a roller-coaster opening set featuring five breaks of serve.

Mladenovic was broken while serving for the set but the French pair managed to close it out 6-4 on Guinard's serve.

Spurred on by chants of "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie," the Australian duo settled down in the second set and broke early to go 3-1 up.

IMAGE: Australia's Olivia Gadecki and Australia's John Peers in action during their mixed doubles final match against France's Kristina Mladenovic and France's Manuel Guinard. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

They managed to hold serve and Peers sealed the second set with an ace to force a 10-point tiebreak as the Rod Laver Arena crowd erupted.

Mladenovic's early double fault -- which struck her partner's back on the second serve -- set the tone for a topsy-turvy finale with the serving team losing five consecutive points before the French duo edged ahead 7-5.

The Australians clawed their way back to take the lead, however, with Peers delivering a forehand winner to earn two championship points.

The title was theirs when Guinard, playing in his first Grand Slam final, found the net.

"Winning the Grand Slam once is super difficult, but defending the title is a very, very big task. So big congratulations," said Mladenovic, a nine-times Grand Slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles.

"A couple of months ago I was barely walking, I was on crutches. The one who believed in me was him (Guinard), he was already planning and playing with me. So thank you very much for believing in me."

Source: REUTERS
