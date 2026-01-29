Tuk-tuk ride sparks debate over Pakistan's cricket safety

Pakistan captain Salman Agha and Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh were spotted on a tuk-tuk ride near Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Lahore, triggering mixed reactions on social media.

IMAGE: Salman Agha and Mitchell Marsh shared a light-hearted tuk-tuk ride near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy King Babar Azam Gang/X

Pakistan host Australia for the three-match series starting in Lahore, on Thursday, January 29.

Key Points A Babar Azam fan club’s post on Pakistan’s safety sparked sharp reactions online.

Mitchell Marsh said Australia are excited about the challenge of playing in Pakistan.

On the eve of the match, after the inauguration of the trophy at the Gaddaffi Stadium, Pakistan captain Salman Agha and Australia captain Mitchell Marsh were seen on a merry ride in a tuk-tuk in the vicinity of the stadium.

Pictures that now gone viral show Agha playing tour guide while Marsh listened and watched keenly.

One King Babar Azam Gang, a Babar Azam fan club on X posted pictures of the same and wrote in the caption: 'Pakistan is one of the safest countries in the world. You cannot stop Pakistan Cricket from thriving, You cannot isolate us.'

Some cricket fans seemed cheesed off by the post, and their replies read thus: 'Don't dare to challenge @BCCI bcs they are capable of doing anything !!!' wrote one Suryadev Singh.

One Naval Singh Naruka replied: 'Ye I agree with you. If laden was safe here then its safest country in the world.'

'How much security forces manand how many security forces cars yesterday pick Australia team from airport to hotel?' asked one Manish Kumar.

Australia, who are without pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and hard-hitting batter Tim David, are looking forward to the challenge of playing in Pakistan, Marsh said at the pre-match presser on Wednesday.