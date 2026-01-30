Fans panic after Virat Kohli's Instagram account blackout

Virat Kohli’s Instagram account was briefly deactivated on Friday, sparking panic among fans before being restored hours later with no official explanation.

Key Points Fans were met with “page not available” error messages when accessing @virat.kohli.

The temporary blackout triggered widespread panic across social media platforms.

The development caused plenty of panic among fans, with some even flooding Anushka Sharma's profile seeking answers.

With 274 million followers, India’s biggest digital icon disappearing wasn't just news, it was akin to a calamity, albeit online.

The disappearance was first noticed in the early hours of Friday.

The deactivation of Kohli's Insta handle left millions of fans in a state of confusion and panic.

Kohli fans stormed actor Anushka Sharma's account, spamming her with queries about the disappearance of her husband's online presence.

However, the anxious fans were able to catch their breath hours later when Kohli's Instagram account was reactivated, just hours later after its disappearance.

Neither Meta nor Kohli's management team has released a statement on the temporary vanishing of the Insta handle.

Even though his Instagram went down, Kohli's profile on X remained active.