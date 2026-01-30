HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fans panic after Virat Kohli's Instagram account blackout

January 30, 2026 10:01 IST

Virat Kohli’s Instagram account was briefly deactivated on Friday, sparking panic among fans before being restored hours later with no official explanation.

Virat Kohli's Instagram account was reactivated on the social media platform, hours after its disappearance on Friday.

Key Points

  • Fans were met with “page not available” error messages when accessing @virat.kohli.
  • The temporary blackout triggered widespread panic across social media platforms.
  • Neither Meta nor Kohli’s management issued an official statement.

The development caused plenty of panic among fans, with some even flooding Anushka Sharma's profile seeking answers.

With 274 million followers, India’s biggest digital icon disappearing wasn't just news, it was akin to a calamity, albeit online.

Kohli's Instagram account deactivated

IMAGE: Kohli's Instagram account deactivated. Photograph: X

The disappearance was first noticed in the early hours of Friday.

Virat Kohli fans in a state of confusion

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fans in a state of confusion. Photograph: X

The deactivation of Kohli's Insta handle left millions of fans in a state of confusion and panic. 

Kohli fans stormed actor Anushka Sharma's account, spamming her with queries about the disappearance of her husband's online presence.

Virat Kohli fans turn to Anushka Sharma for answers

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fans turn to Anushka Sharma for answers. Photograph: X

However, the anxious fans were able to catch their breath hours later when Kohli's Instagram account was reactivated, just hours later after its disappearance.

Neither Meta nor Kohli's management team has released a statement on the temporary vanishing of the Insta handle.

Even though his Instagram went down, Kohli's profile on X remained active.

