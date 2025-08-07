'Individuals cannot control a sport'

Some former players and officials are of the opinion that the Supreme Court may order new election to the AIFF.

IMAGE: The current AIFF office-bearers under Kalyan Chaubey were elected in September 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Individuals will come and go but they cannot control a sport in the country, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey said on Thursday as he also mentioned a court judgment.

Chaubey did not specify the judgment but he might be referring to the AIFF constitution case which has been pending in the Supreme Court. The apex court has reserved its decision after hearing the arguments of the parties. A judgment is expected soon.

Some former players and officials are of the opinion that the SC may order new election to the AIFF. The current office-bearers under Chaubey were elected in September 2022 and if they serve a normal four-year tenure, the next polls will be due in September 2026.

"Whatever may be the situation, whether the current body may be in power, whether some other judgment come, but the chair of the president and other office-bearers of AIFF will remain," Chaubey told a press conference after a meeting with representatives of 13 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs who have expressed concerns over the uncertainty in the top-tier domestic league.

"Individuals might change but an individual cannot control a sport... a nation. Football is a national interest, therefore football will go on," he added.

On July 11, ISL organisers FSDL, which is also the AIFF's commercial partner, announced that it has put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed with the AIFF in 2010.

In the pending case before the Supreme Court, the AIFF has been asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA (with FSDL) until a final judgment is delivered.

The FSDL's move triggered panic in the ISL clubs. Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced a temporary suspension of operations for their first-team players and staff, citing the uncertainty over the league's future. Earlier, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC suspended salaries of their first team players and staff.

On July 20, eight ISL clubs, in a letter, expressed their concerns after the ISL was put on hold and sought a meeting with the AIFF top brass -- which was held on Thursday.

Asked if the AIFF or the clubs will collectively or separately approach the Supreme Court to deliver a judgment soon regarding the constitution, vice-president NA Haris said, "It is Supreme Court. We can't do anything. We are all waiting for it (judgment) to come at the earliest.

"They (SC) have kept it for orders. We are waiting for it. On day one itself, we requested please tell immediately. But if they have to tell, we are waiting for it."

Chaubey said there was no discussion on the MRA in the meeting.

"No, this meeting was only keeping in mind to ensure sufficient match time for the players, so that they don't lose their salary, the support staff and others who are associated with football for their livelihood, their families must not get affected."

"As you know that right now the discussion, talk on agreement (MRA) with marketing partner (FSDL) is going on."

It is not immediately known whether Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will reverse their decision after Thursday's meeting.

NorthEast United CEO Mandar Tamhane understandably refused to answer questions on the matter as it does not relate to his club.

"Those who have taken the decisions are in a better position to answer. It is inappropriate on my part to address about other clubs' issues," he said.

"I can talk about my club. We have got a competition to play. We are playing in the Durand Cup."