Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals

IMAGE: Citing 'serious differences', Sanju Samson has asked Rajasthan Royals to trade him or release him into the auction. Photograph: BCCI

The saga involving Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals took a dramatic new turn on Thursday.



Citing 'serious differences', Captain Samson has asked the franchise to trade him or release him into the auction, signalling an end to his long association with the Royals.



'There are facts, and then there are complexities. To begin with, it is a fact that serious differences have cropped up between Sanju Samson and the Royals management -- so much so that the designated captain has formally requested to be traded or released into the auction,' reported Cricbuzz.



'Members of Samson's family openly say that he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals. Some current IPL and international players close to him also indicate that his relationship with the franchise has not exactly been the way it used to be.'



It is claimed that one of the major flashpoints has been Samson being unallowed to choose his batting position despite being the captain.

In the middle of IPL 2025, he lost out on his preferred batting position at the top of the order following Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stunning performances as the opener.

However, Samson won't find it easy to leave the franchise, whom he has played for since 2013 except the two seasons in 2016 and 2017 when the Royals were suspended.



As per the IPL players' contract rules once the player is bought by the franchise he is signed up for a three-year period and has no say in whether he stays or leaves. Only the franchise has the authority to decide whether to retain or release a player.

A few franchises have promptly shown interest in acquiring Samson, but the Royals have ruled out an all-cash deal for the wicket-keeper, whom they had retained for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million), the Cricbuzz report added.

They are looking for a player swap wherein they can trade Samson with another franchise for a player who matches Samson's value, experience and skills.



'A few franchises have shown interest, but none have offered a trade acceptable to the RR management. Chennai Super Kings have openly expressed interest, but as a matter of policy, they are unwilling to release their players -- ruling out a direct trade.

'Samson is a Rs 18 crore player and an all-cash one-way trade, naturally, is out of order for the RR management.'