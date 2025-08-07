Banned but not broken! Taylor makes resolute return

The former skipper, who battled drug and alcohol addiction, was banned by ICC's anti-corruption in 2021.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor takes a single during Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Veteran Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor on Thursday created history by making a resolute return to international cricket after a hiatus of three-and-a-half years.

It was an emotional comeback for the 39-year-old Taylor as he opened the batting for the hosts in place of Ben Curran at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo in the second Test against New Zealand.

Taylor's ban for violating ICC's anti-corruption codes ended last month and he was immediately named in the Playing XI for the final Test of the two-match series, which the visitors lead 1-0.

The former skipper, who battled drug and alcohol addiction, was banned by ICC's anti-corruption unit for failing to report on an approach in 2021 and his sanction ended on July 25.

Playing his 35th Test, Taylor overtook England pacer James Anderson for the longest Test career - in terms of years - among cricketers who made their debut in the 21st century. Only Sachin Tendulkar has a longer Test career than Taylor, having appeared in 200 Tests during a career spanning just over 24 years.

"I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am - and it's an overwhelming feeling of gratitude," Taylor said. "I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I'm actually here. I've been soaking it all up and embracing every moment. It's just been a really nice integration.

"The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I've put in an immense amount of work - from fitness to the technical side to diet - and I'm feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That's only been possible through sobriety," Taylor told ESPNcricinfo after the recall to the Zimbabwe squad.

The third highest all-time run-getter for Zimbabwe, Taylor played 34 Tests between 2004 and 2021 with an average of 36.25. He has scored six centuries, including a second-innings 105 not out against Bangladesh in Harare in 2011.

During this period, he scored 9,938 international runs across all three formats of the game, which includes 17 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

On Thursday, he started tentatively, edging a short ball from Jacob Duffy over the head of the wicketkeeper to fine leg boundary for four.

But Taylor grew in confidence and played some exquisite shots on both sides of the wicket, showing no sign that he stayed away from the sport for such a long period. He scored 44 off 107 balls, studded with six boundaries, before he was caught by Mitchell Santner off Matt Henry's bowling.

Taylor had a chance to make his comeback more memorable as he was only 62 runs away from completing 10,000 runs in international cricket.

He now needs 18 runs to become only the third Zimbabwe batter to hit the 10,000-mark after legendary Andy Flower and Grant Flower, who tallied 11,580 and 10,028 runs in their respective international careers.