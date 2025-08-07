Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!

Gill will lead a 15-member North Zone side that includes Team India pacers Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Anshul Kamboj.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill had a phenomenal Test series against England, leading a young Indian side in transition to a 2-2 draw. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Test skipper Shubman Gill was on Thursday named captain of the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, beginning August 28, less than three weeks after he led a young side to a thrilling 2-2 draw against England in a gruelling five-Test series.

The 25-year-old batter, who took over Test captaincy following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, was one of the standout performers in the series.

Gill led from the front, amassing 754 runs -- the second-highest by an Indian in a single Test series after Sunil Gavaskar's 774 in the 1971 tour of the West Indies -- as India levelled the series with a stunning victory in the final Test at The Oval.

Gill's appointment as North Zone skipper means he will be back in the domestic fold shortly after the energy-sapping England tour, which concluded on August 4.

North Zone face East Zone in their tournament opener on August 28, with the final scheduled for September 11 -- overlapping with India's Asia Cup campaign, set to begin September 10 in the UAE.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on September 14.

Gill will lead a 15-member squad that includes Team India pacers Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Anshul Kamboj, who made his Test debut in the fourth Test against England.

Arshdeep, though part of the squad, did not feature in the playing XI.

The Duleep Trophy will mark the start of the 2025-26 Indian domestic season, returning to its traditional zonal format.

North Zone Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ankit Kumar (Vice-captain), Shubham Khajuria, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, and Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Wicketkeeper).