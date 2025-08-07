HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Captain Ter Stegen Dumped As Feud Deepens At Barca!

Captain Ter Stegen Dumped As Feud Deepens At Barca!

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 20:08 IST

x

Barca signed 24-year-old goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol last month, with the club likely expecting to sell Ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen

IMAGE: Vice-captain Ronald Araujo will assume the duties of first captain after Barcelona stripped Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the captaincy. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Barcelona stripped Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the captaincy on Thursday as a feud escalated between the Germany goalkeeper and the club over his injury status amid the Catalans' attempts to register new signings.

Barca signed 24-year-old goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol last month, with the club likely expecting to sell Ter Stegen, 33, to make space in their wage bill for Garcia and Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

However, Ter Stegen had to have more surgery to finish repairing a multiple knee ligament tear sustained last season, closing the door for him to leave in the close-season transfer window and forcing Barca to try a different approach.

The club asked Ter Stegen to sign a long-term medical leave that would allow them to clear 80 percent of his wages until mid-season and comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play rules.

But Ter Stegen's announcement on social media that he would be sidelined for only three months irked the club management as LaLiga rules require a player to remain out of action for at least four months to be considered a long-term injury.

"FC Barcelona announces that, following the disciplinary proceedings opened against player Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and until this matter is definitively resolved, the club, in agreement with the Sports Management and the technical staff, has decided to temporarily remove him as captain of the first team," Barca said in a statement.

"During this period, the duties of first captain will be assumed by the current vice-captain, Ronald Araujo."

 

The controversy highlights Barcelona's financial struggles as they have battled to register new signings for several years running. The club are set to begin their LaLiga title defence on August 16 at Mallorca amid the continuing captaincy crisis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals
Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals
Banned but not broken! Taylor makes resolute return
Banned but not broken! Taylor makes resolute return
NEROCA, Indian Navy play out drab Durand Cup draw
NEROCA, Indian Navy play out drab Durand Cup draw
Police denies permission to hold KSCA T20 in Bengaluru
Police denies permission to hold KSCA T20 in Bengaluru
Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!
Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

webstory image 3

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

VIDEOS

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport0:55

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the Internet1:39

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the...

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport1:09

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD