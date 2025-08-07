HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » AIFF offers glimmer of hope for ISL 2025!

AIFF offers glimmer of hope for ISL 2025!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 16:41 IST

x

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey expressed hope that the Indian Super League will be held later this year.

ISL

IMAGE: The ISL was put on hold by its organisers, Football Sports Development Limited, due to the unresolved status of the Master Rights Agreement with the AIFF. Photograph: ANI Photo

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday proposed that the Super Cup be held from the second or third week of September to ensure the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs get sufficient number of competitive matches though doubts remain over the start date and format of the top-tier league this season.

The AIFF made the proposal during a meeting with representatives of all the ISL clubs, who have of late expressed their concerns after the upcoming season of ISL was put on hold due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the league organisers and the national federation.

"AIFF proposes that the Super Cup football tournament start from second or third week of September to ensure the ISL clubs get enough competitive matches.

"The AIFF and all the 13 ISL clubs collectively took the decision in national interest. We will meet again in 7 to 10 days and take a final decision," said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

Representatives of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and Odisha FC joined the meeting virtually. Representatives of all the other 10 ISL clubs attended the meeting in person, in the national capital.

"We are hoping to have ISL this season though it may be a bit late. But we can do it with certain changes, may be in format or other things. But that will be decided later, no decision on those things yet." Chaubey said on the uncertainty surrounding the ISL.

Super Cup is normally held at the end of the season but under the circumstances, it is likely to kick off the season.

 

India play Singapore in AFC Asian Cup qualification round on October 9 and 14, and the Super Cup is likely to end before these national team fixtures.

ISL, the country's top-tier league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which the ISL would have entered its third month.

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced a temporary suspension of operations for their first-team players and staff, citing the ongoing uncertainty over the league's future. Earlier, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC had done the same.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I'm pleased for what Gambhir has achieved with India'
'I'm pleased for what Gambhir has achieved with India'
'He told me to shut up, lower your head...': Lovlina
'He told me to shut up, lower your head...': Lovlina
Guess Who's Team India's Reel King?
Guess Who's Team India's Reel King?
Chennai's Velammal Vidyalaya Wins World Schools Gold
Chennai's Velammal Vidyalaya Wins World Schools Gold
'Be Grateful': How Ro Convinced Jaiswal
'Be Grateful': How Ro Convinced Jaiswal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

webstory image 2

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 3

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

VIDEOS

IAF Chinooks Carry Out Critical Relief Missions in Uttarkashi0:22

IAF Chinooks Carry Out Critical Relief Missions in...

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells4:04

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells

Dia Mirza was seen in a simple look, she looked very beautiful1:09

Dia Mirza was seen in a simple look, she looked very...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD