Manu Bhaker Practices Bharata Natyam

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

India's champion shooter Manu Bhaker has resumed her Bharata Natyam practice!



Manu, who became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, had expressed her desire to practice the dance form along with pursuing her other two hobbies -- horse riding and skating -- during the break from shooting.



Manu posted a video on Instagram of her practicing Bharata Natyam on Instagram..

'I am learning Bharatnatyam. I love the dance forms. I was training in France, I wasn't able to get time, not able to cope up with the (Bharatnatyam) classes, said Manu.



She is on a three month break from shooting following her triumphant campaign at the Paris Games.



India's first SUV coupe for Manu!

Photographs: Kind courtesy TATA.ev/Instagram

Manu was presented with the newly launched Tata Curvv EV in recognition of her historical achievements in Paris.



'India's first athlete to win double medals at the Olympics takes home India's first SUV coupe!​ This #WorldEVDay, we are proud to deliver the Curvv.ev to @bhakermanu,' TATA.ev posted on Instagram.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, presented the Tata Curvv EV to Manu.

The Tata Curvv EV in grey has been personalised for the champion shooter, with the seat head cushions and seat belts bearing her name.