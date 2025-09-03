HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Where Is Manu Bhaker Holidaying?

September 03, 2025

Manu Bhaker

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

India's shooting sensation Manu Bhaker has become a new fan favourite on social media.

The Olympic double medallist, who has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, has now also joined Facebook.

'Finally, mummy allowed me to open a Facebook page,' she reveals in her Facebook stories.

Manu BhakerMeanwhile, Manu headed off to an undisclosed location to relax after her impressive shooting at the Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, where she won three bronze medals along with a fourth place finish.

Keeping her fans guessing, the shooter shared a couple of pictures with the captions: 'आप सभ को नमस्ते (Hello to all of you) Any guesses about the place?'

So, any guesses, where Manu is holidaying right now?

 
