Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian kabaddi giants secure eighth Asian C'ship title

Indian kabaddi giants secure eighth Asian C'ship title

Source: PTI
June 30, 2023 19:31 IST
Kabaddi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

The Indian men's kabaddi team beat Iran 42-32 in a high-voltage final to defend its Asian Championships title, in Busan, Korea on Friday.

It was India's eighth title in the continental championships.

Iran started aggressively, but the Indians were up to their tasks. Captain Pawan Sehrawat helped India inflict the first All-Out with two touch points and gave his side a 10-4 lead.

India kept building pressure on the Iranians and produced another All-Out. India were leading 23-11 at half time.

 

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tried to lead his side make a comeback but they ended up conceding another All-Out to trail 14-33. India maintained their stranglehold and sealed the issue.

"With the score of 42-32 in the final match against Iran, Team India retains the Asian Kabaddi Championship Title! Kudos to the entire team. Well played boys," the Sports Authority of India tweeted.

India had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in the last edition held in Iran in 2017. 

Source: PTI
