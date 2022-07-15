News
Indian athletes to stay at five different 'Villages' during CWG

Indian athletes to stay at five different 'Villages' during CWG

Source: PTI
July 15, 2022 20:36 IST
The Queen's Baton visits Saltburn during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on Thursday, July 14

IMAGE: The Queen's Baton visits Saltburn during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on Thursday, July 14. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The Commonwealth Games-bound Indian athletes and officials will be staying at five different "Villages" with women's cricket team being put up in a separate facility in the Birmingham city centre.

India is sending a 215-member athlete contingent across 16 disciplines for the Games beginning July 28. The overall contingent size including team officials stand at 325.  

 

Usually, all athletes stay in the dedicated Games Village but the organisers of Birmingham 2022 have arranged five different accommodations for athletes. More than 5000 athletes are set to take part in the sporting extravaganza.

In an official communication to concerned national sports federations, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has informed them about about the staying arrangements and the need to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 72 hours prior to their arrival in the UK.

Athletes taking part in swimming, athletics, gymnastics, squash, hockey, will be staying in Commonwealth Games Village Birmingham (CGB) while the ones in badminton, boxing, table tennis, weightlifting and triathlon will be put up in Commonwealth Games Village NEC (CGN).

Participants in wrestling, judo and lawn bowls will be based out of Commonwealth Games Village Warwick (CGW) while the cricketers will be in Commonwealth Games Village City Centre (CGC). All games will be at the famous Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

With the cycling event set to be staged in London, the track team will be staying at the Satellite Village (SVL).

The Code of Conduct (CoC) for CWG has also been shared with the athletes and officials.

It states that "all athletes should encourage good sportsmanship by refraining from expressing negative or insulting statement to any official, coaches, fellow participants or spectators.

"Physical force by players (not in the normal course of game play), coaches or officials is strictly forbidden under any and all circumstances.

"All athletes must evaluate the consequences and implications for doping and respect the 'No needle Policy' and should understand the causes, implications and strategics to prevent doping.

"All delegates, athletes and officials should keep in mind that they are the ambassadors of India to the World and the Games are for all ages/ abilities and that we shall assists in preserving a positive environment by honouring this code of conduct and importing and violations of it," it added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
