PIX: Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen!

PIX: Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen!

By Rediff Cricket
July 14, 2022 20:33 IST


Lalit Modi and his new love interest, Sushmita Sen on holiday

IMAGE: Lalit Modi and his new love interest, Sushmita Sen on holiday. Photograph: Lalit Kumar Modi/Twitter

There is a new romance blooming among the glitterrati.

 

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi is dating actress Sushmita Sen.

Modi, an Indian fugitive, posted pictures with the former supermodel on his Twitter handle, revealing his latest love interest.

Lalit Modi with Sushmita Sen 

'Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families -- not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 -- a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,' his tweet read along with a shower of kissing emojis. 

The 56-year-old Modi is wanted in India for investigation into alleged financial impropriety.

In 2010, the Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation of money laundering against him, which allegedly pertains to the award of the media rights for IPL.

That's when Modi relocated to London. The Indian government revoked his passport, but it was restored to him by the court. 

Rediff Cricket
