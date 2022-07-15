Sachin, Sourav, Dhoni, Raina at Lord's

When India played England in the second ODI at Lord's, the stars weren't just on the field, but in the stands as well.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his former ODI opening partner were spotted watching the game together.
As soon as the camera panned towards the legendary batting duo, the spectators erupted in joy.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also among the attendees at the game.
Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket on the same day as Dhoni in August 2020, caught up with MS, Harbhajan Singh and Ravi Shastri at Lord's.
'Great watching the boys in blue @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni', Raina tweeted.