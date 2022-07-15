News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin, Sourav, Dhoni, Raina at Lord's

Sachin, Sourav, Dhoni, Raina at Lord's

By Rediff Cricket
July 15, 2022 10:47 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin and Dr Anjali Tendulkar with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, centre.
Mr Tendulkar and Mr Ganguly, according to ESPNCricinfo partnered each other in 136 innings between 1996 and 2007, scoring a world record 6,609 runs with a highest of 258 runs. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

When India played England in the second ODI at Lord's, the stars weren't just on the field, but in the stands as well.

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin chats with Lucknow SuperGiants Owner Sanjeev Goenka. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his former ODI opening partner were spotted watching the game together.

Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: Dada was honoured by the British parliament on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

As soon as the camera panned towards the legendary batting duo, the spectators erupted in joy.

Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also among the attendees at the game.

Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket on the same day as Dhoni in August 2020, caught up with MS, Harbhajan Singh and Ravi Shastri at Lord's.

Suresh Raina

'Great watching the boys in blue @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni', Raina tweeted.

Rediff Cricket
