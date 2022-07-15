News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saini to play for Kent in England's domestic cricket season

Saini to play for Kent in England's domestic cricket season

Source: PTI
July 15, 2022 16:48 IST
Navdeep Saini

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini signed for up to three County Championship and five Royal London Cup matches. Photograph: Kent Cricket/Twitter

India fast bowler Navdeep Saini will be playing eight games for leading English County side Kent during the ongoing season.

 

The pacer will wear his preferred shirt number 96 and will follow in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid to become the second Indian Test cricketer to play for the county.

Saini, who has slipped off the radar as far as national reckoning is concerned, was a net bowler for the Indian team ahead of its rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham at the start of this month.

"Kent Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international fast bowler Navdeep Saini for up to three County Championship and five Royal London Cup matches, subject to visa and regulatory approval," Kent announced on its website.

The 29-year-old has represented his country in all forms of the game after making his T20I debut for India in August 2019.

The Kent county has lavished praise on India's reserve pacer.

"Hailed as one of the top five fastest Indian bowlers in world cricket, Saini is capable of clocking 95mph and has taken 148 first-class wickets at 28.80 with a career bowling economy of 2.92," the website stated.
On joining Kent Cricket, Saini said: "It's a great opportunity to play county cricket and I'm looking forward to giving my all for Kent."

Kent's Director of Cricket and former keeper Paul Downton, said: "In a year when it's been difficult to take wickets, we are excited to have the opportunity to add a fast bowler of Navdeep's quality to our squad."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

