India Sporting Goods Fair Aims to Propel Manufacturing Sector

The India Sporting Goods Fair is set to boost the nation's sports manufacturing sector, showcasing diverse athletic gear and equipment while highlighting government initiatives to propel India into a global manufacturing hub.

Key Points The 4th India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) will showcase a wide range of athletic gear and sports equipment from 75 exhibitors.

The Indian government has allocated Rs 500 crore to promote sports goods manufacturing, aiming to boost exports.

India aims to increase its global sports goods export market share from 0.5% to compete with major players like China.

Manufacturers are encouraged to innovate, expand globally, and explore joint ventures to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities.

The government is committed to supporting the sports manufacturing sector and aims to launch a sports goods manufacturing scheme soon.

Seventy five exhibitors from all over the country will showcase athletic gear, equipment, and apparel for diverse disciplines in the 4th India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) from Wednesday amid the government push to position India as a global hub of sports goods manufacturing sector.

ISGF, organised by the Sports Goods and Toys Export Promotion Council, is being held on April 1 and 2 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. The government, for the first time, has allocated Rs 500 crore for the promotion of sports goods manufacturing in its annual budget presented earlier this year.

Exhibitors will be showcasing a diverse range of products including athletic goods, badminton and tennis equipment, boxing gear, cricket equipment, fitness equipment, sports apparel, indoor sports equipment and toys.

Government Support and Industry Growth

Addressing exhibitors, international buyers and stakeholders on the eve of the fair, Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao stated, "This is a golden period in the growth trajectory of India's sports goods industry."

Rao reiterated the government's commitment to scale sports goods exports from approximately Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore.

"If we have to move from â¹3,000 crore to â¹80,000 crore, every manufacturer will have to multiply their scale nearly 25 times. If you do not dream big, you will not be able to achieve it," he said.

India's Global Market Position

China dominates the sector currently with a market share of nearly 50 per cent followed by the USA, Taiwan, Germany and Vietnam. India's footprint on the global exports market is a mere 0.5 per cent currently.

Manufacturers were urged to expand globally and adopt a forward-looking approach driven by innovation.

"Let us aim to host the world's largest sports goods exhibition in India with participation from exhibitors across the globe," Rao said.

Reaffirming the Government's commitment, Rao noted that Rs 500 crore has already been allocated in the Union Budget for the sector.

"We would also like to see many more new manufacturers entering the sports manufacturing sector. The industry should actively explore joint ventures and international collaborations, and the Ministry will be happy to support such partnerships," Rao said.

Addressing the gathering, Joint Secretary (Sports), Vineel Krishna said the manufacturing sector not only needs to meet domestic demand but also enhance India's global export potential.

"We are hopeful that in the next couple of months we will be able to launch the sports goods manufacturing scheme after necessary approvals," he said.