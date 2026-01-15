India Open at IG Stadium exposes gaps before World Championships

India will host the World Championships for the first time since 2009, with the event seen as a key test of the country's ability to deliver large-scale international tournaments as it eyes the 2036 Olympics.

IMAGE: French shuttler Christo Popov, after his first-round win over Wang Tzu-wei, said the lighting was adequate but added that overall playing conditions could improve. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

It was intended to be a dress rehearsal for the BWF World Championships in August and the ongoing India Open Super 750 badminton tournament has managed to expose all possible operational gaps that need to be plugged before the marquee competition.

While concerns over playing conditions, air quality and extreme cold in the national capital have dominated early discussion, a range of venue-related issues including on-court lighting, have also come into focus at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, which is hosting the event for the first time.

"We were aware of the challenges and we will make it better during the World Championships. There are no major issues. Even the monkey incident (seen in the spectators' gallery on Wednesday), we take it as a lesson. We will be better prepared and put extra guards. The BWF also has confidence in us," Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary general Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

Among the more visible shortcomings has been the positioning of the commentary tribune, located at a considerable height, making it difficult for commentators to closely track on-court action.

"We would have liked to be a little closer to the action. Right now, we are watching more on the screen while commentating. It is also quite dark, making it difficult to see the action properly. Even basic facilities are an issue as the toilet is too far and we have to go all the way down to access it," said a commentator on conditions of anonymity.

Lighting has also drawn scrutiny.

French shuttler Christo Popov, after his first-round win over Wang Tzu-wei, said the lighting was adequate but added that overall playing conditions could improve. During PV Sindhu's match, the lights briefly dimmed during rallies, an incident officials later attributed to human error.

"If you look closely, the lighting is patchy and uneven. Even basic power and technical systems were not fully ready when we arrived. For an event of this level, everything needs to be in place at least a day in advance, not just before the first match," said a venue technician.

Access within the stadium complex has emerged as another challenge.

The intersection near the mixed zone, accessed by players, officials, technical staff, broadcasters and journalists, has seen heavy overlap, leading to congestion.

Several players were seen jogging through the mixed zone as part of warm-up routines, while others appeared to struggle to locate basic facilities such as toilets.

Officials said the issues were being identified and reviewed on a daily basis.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has been conducting regular venue inspections, assessing functional areas including the field of play, warm-up courts and media zones as part of an ongoing review process.

"We acknowledge the concerns raised by several players and teams regarding venue conditions at the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026, held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi," the BWF said in a statement.

"The Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from the KD Jadhav Stadium, and a comprehensive review of all tournament facilities and operational processes is currently underway.

"The findings from this review will guide further improvements as we prepare to host the BWF World Championships 2026 at the same venue in August," it added.

IMAGE: IG Stadium Complex in New Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Both BWF and BAI have taken immediate steps to address weather-related concerns during the tournament, with heaters installed in warm-up and practice areas, the mixed zone and food courts amid the cold conditions.

The grander showpiece in August, however, will pose a different challenge, with high temperatures and humidity expected during the summer months.

While pollution levels are typically lower during that period, sustained heat and humidity could place additional demands on athletes, officials and operational systems.

"There are no issues with accommodation, transportation or food. Pollution is not something we control. There won't be cold and pollution issues during August, and to address the heat we have air-conditioning systems in place, so we will have no issues," Mishra said.

India will host the World Championships for the first time since 2009, with the event seen as a key test of the country's ability to deliver large-scale international tournaments as it eyes the 2036 Olympics.

"Any international event, not only badminton, is not just about the federation. It is a matter of pride for the entire country. It is a big event for us and we will pull it off with the help of the state and central governments," Mishra said.

IG Stadium is best option

Asked if the BAI had considered moving the India Open out of the capital, Mishra said suitable alternatives were limited.

"We do not have too many stadiums that meet BWF norms. It is not just about four courts. There are seating capacity requirements and the need for rooms and halls. IG is the best option," he said.

"We had thought of Kochi, but it would have been too hot and the venue lacks seating. Balewadi in Pune has a few issues. The National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati is good but hotel room requirements cannot be fulfilled," he explained.