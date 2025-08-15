HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Modi vows all-round growth with new Sports Policy

Modi vows all-round growth with new Sports Policy

Source: PTI
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 15, 2025 11:31 IST

x

'I consider it a good omen. It fills me with pride to see sports finding a space in Indian families. It is good for India's future.'

India flag

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Friday, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, said the country has come a long way from the time when sports wasn’t seen as a viable career option. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described sports as an essential aspect of India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, saying that the new National Sports Policy will ensure a sporting growth that covers the farthest school to the elite Olympics.

In his Independence Day speech, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said the country has come a long way from the time when sports wasn’t seen as a viable career option.

"Sports is an essential aspect of development and I am happy, that from the time when parents used to scoff at children spending time in sports, we have reached a point where it has changed. Now parents are happy if children take interest in sports," declared Modi, as guests, which included double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker, applauded.

 

"I consider it a good omen. It fills me with pride to see sports finding a space in Indian families. It is good for India's future," he added.

The NSP, which calls for greater accountability of administrators and establishment of processes to "ensure ethical practices, fair play and healthy competition in the sports sector", was introduced on July 1 after cabinet approval.

It professes the creation of national agencies and inter-ministerial committees to facilitate swift action and effective resolution of issues. The policy also proposes a revamped funding mechanism, including initiatives such as ‘Adopt an Athlete’, ‘Adopt a District’, ‘Adopt a Venue’, ‘One Corporate-One Sport’, and ‘One PSU-One State’ wherever feasible.

"To promote sports, we have come up with the National Sports Policy after several decades. It would ensure development of sports, from school to the Olympics.

"We will develop an ecosystem whether it is coaching, fitness or infrastructure. We will create an ecosystem that penetrates the farthest corner of the country," Modi said.

Within weeks of the NSP, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pushed for and ensured the passage of the long-pending National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament for a stricter regulatory framework for National Sports Federations and a well-defined dispute resolution system.

India's Olympics performance has been underwhelming, the 2021 Tokyo Games haul of seven, including one gold, being its best ever show till date.

Modi also reiterated that fitness is an important part of sporting culture and, for that, the nation needs to fight obesity by cutting down consumption of oil.

"When I talk of fitness and sports, I want to talk about obesity, which is a huge problem for the country. It is predicted that every third person is expected to be obese in future; we have to reduce consumption of oil to win this war on obesity," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Glory and redemption: Premier League ready to rumble
Glory and redemption: Premier League ready to rumble
Supreme Court may decide fate of ISL next week
Supreme Court may decide fate of ISL next week
Atmane stuns Rune; sets up Sinner semi in Cincinnati
Atmane stuns Rune; sets up Sinner semi in Cincinnati
Higher, stronger... Duplantis ready to raise the bar again
Higher, stronger... Duplantis ready to raise the bar again
Keymer wins Chennai Grand Masters with round to spare
Keymer wins Chennai Grand Masters with round to spare

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Sholay Dialogues

webstory image 2

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 3

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

VIDEOS

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day2:52

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to mark 79th Independence day1:24

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to mark 79th...

Kishtwar Cloudburst: Eyewitnesses narrate horrible experience after destructive flashflood10:49

Kishtwar Cloudburst: Eyewitnesses narrate horrible...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV