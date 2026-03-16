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India's Sports Startup Ecosystem: Report Unveils Growth Pathways

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 16, 2026 20:23 IST

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A new report reveals the current state and future potential of India's sports startup ecosystem, offering valuable insights for investors, policymakers, and industry professionals as India gears up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Key Points

  • A new report highlights the current status and emerging pathways for India's sports startup ecosystem.
  • The report identifies early trends, innovation pockets, and growth opportunities within the Indian sports industry.
  • The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will explore how the report's findings can support ongoing and future sports initiatives.
  • The report aims to serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and sports development professionals.
  • ASIP is committed to further in-depth studies of the sports startup landscape in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

With India hosting several international competitions and also set to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games, an in-depth industry report titled "India's Sports Startup Ecosystem: Current Status and Emerging Pathways" was unveiled by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao here on Monday.

Commissioned by the Association for Sports Industry Professionals in collaboration with Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, the publication offers an overview of the current status of India's sports startup ecosystem.

 

It highlights early trends, innovation pockets, and opportunities for growth. It is expected to serve as a reference for policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and sports development professionals.

Government Support for Sports Initiatives

"I am encouraged to see the effort ASIP is making to strengthen India's sports industry through research and collaboration. This report offers useful insights that will certainly benefit the sports sector, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will explore how these findings can support ongoing and future initiatives," said Ranjan Rao.

ASIP's Commitment to Sports Development

Shaji Prabhakaran, the founder and president of ASIP said, the report "reflects ASIP's commitment to nurturing a knowledge-led sports ecosystem".

"This report is a significant milestone for ASIP and for the broader sports industry in India. We are keen to go much deeper into the sports startup landscape in the coming months, and we look forward to working in active collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to undertake more detailed studies," said Prabhakaran.

ASIP is a national body dedicated to advancing India's sports industry through policy advocacy, professional development, and industry-wide collaboration.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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