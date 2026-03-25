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AIFF and Dream Sports Foundation Join Forces to Develop Youth Football in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 21:46 IST

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The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is teaming up with Dream Sports Foundation in a multi-year partnership designed to significantly strengthen U16 football in India through enhanced grassroots development and a unified player pathway.

Key Points

  • AIFF partners with Dream Sports Foundation to strengthen U16 football in India.
  • The partnership aims to advance grassroots football and create a cohesive development pathway for young Indian players.
  • AIFF Junior League regional rounds will continue to serve as the qualification pathway to the national stage.
  • The collaboration seeks to capitalise on the vibrant phase of youth football in India and the growing interest in AIFF leagues.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday announced a multi-year partnership with Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) to strengthen U16 football in India.

"The partnership combines AIFF's national competition framework with DSF's youth development capabilities, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing grassroots football and establishing a more cohesive development pathway for young players across India," said the AIFF in a release.

 

As a part of the partnership, the AIFF Junior League regional rounds will continue to serve as the qualification pathway to the national stage.

Statements on the Partnership

M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary General, AIFF, said, "With youth football in India in a vibrant phase, and our AIFF leagues attracting more academies, along with our U17 team qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup, we feel this support from Dream Sports Foundation will provide the right impetus for us to move further."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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