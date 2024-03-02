News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Hockey has helped me in my personal life': Sreejesh

Source: PTI
March 02, 2024 16:59 IST
IMAGE: P R Sreejesh spoke about the criticism that comes with the 'thankless job' of manning the goalpost for the Indian team. Photograph: Hockey India/Instagram

Veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh says he has learned to steer clear of negative thoughts with experience, something that has helped him immensely while guarding the post for the Indian team in big matches.

 

As he prepares for this year's Paris Olympics, Sreejesh spoke about the criticism that comes with the 'thankless job' of manning the goalpost for the Indian team.

"It is a thankless job at times because if I made 10 saves and concede one goal, everyone will remember that one mistake. But I have accepted that and I have moved on with that," he said on Saturday.

"This profession has helped me in my personal life on how to deal with pressure and criticism as well," Sreejesh added during a conversation with David Lee, who is the head coach of Prime Volleyball League franchise Bengaluru Torpedoes.

One of the best players in modern-day volleyball, Lee represented USA thrice at the Olympics, and led his side to a gold medal and a bronze medal.

Sreejesh, who is one of the top goalkeepers in the world, has represented India at the Olympics three times, winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

During a discussion on how athletes can develop mental strength at an early age, Sreejesh opened up on his struggles as a young goalkeeper.

"Goalkeeping is a mental game. Being a player, we understand how we want to get involved in a match. But, being a goalkeeper, I just stand behind and my game is in my head," Sreejesh said.

"As a young player, my negative feelings used to dominate my positive feelings, and that would lead me to concede goals. Now, with my experience, things have changed for me, and I allow positive thoughts to dominate."

Source: PTI
