News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Jolly-Gopichand move into German Open quarters

Jolly-Gopichand move into German Open quarters

Source: PTI
March 01, 2024 00:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly

IMAGE: Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-set win over the Czech duo of Sona Horinkova and Katerina Zuzakova in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, on Thursday.

Jolly and Gopichand defeated Horinkova and Zuzakova 21-10, 21-11 in a round of 16 match.

The Indian duo will next play the winner of the match between Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee, and, sixth seeds Jing Yi and Xu Min Luo.

 

However, it was curtains for India in the women's and men's singles events.

While Aakarshi Kashyap lost 13-21 14-21 to sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was shown the door by Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 18-21 22-24 in the men's singles second round.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia in charge after Green's unbeaten ton
Australia in charge after Green's unbeaten ton
Has BCCI Rewarded Kuldeep Well?
Has BCCI Rewarded Kuldeep Well?
Result at Etihad won't define United's season: Ten Hag
Result at Etihad won't define United's season: Ten Hag
Why all is not well with DPIIT's Make in India push
Why all is not well with DPIIT's Make in India push
How Shajahan Sheikh became 'tiger' of Sandeshkhali
How Shajahan Sheikh became 'tiger' of Sandeshkhali
Is Bashir the next Ashwin? Michael Vaughan thinks so!
Is Bashir the next Ashwin? Michael Vaughan thinks so!
Sensex, Nifty hit record highs on impressive GDP data
Sensex, Nifty hit record highs on impressive GDP data

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Is Bashir the next Ashwin? Michael Vaughan thinks so!

Is Bashir the next Ashwin? Michael Vaughan thinks so!

How Shafali Verma converted starts into big scores

How Shafali Verma converted starts into big scores

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances