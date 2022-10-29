News
T20 World Cup: Ervine's focus is on B'desh, not semis

October 29, 2022 19:11 IST
Craig Ervine of Zimbabwe looks on before taking to the field

IMAGE: Craig Ervine of Zimbabwe looks on before taking to the field. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Zimbabwe have presented themselves with a "huge chance" to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after their giant-killing act against Pakistan, but captain Craig Ervine wants his team to stay focussed on their next battle against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The African side prevailed against 2009 champions Pakistan in a final-ball thriller in Perth on Thursday and are level with England on three points behind group leader India.

"Look, we've got a huge chance to make the semis. It requires us to win against Bangladesh and also to beat the Netherlands, and then we've got our final game against India and depending on some other results," the 37-year-old told reporters ahead of Sunday's contest in Brisbane.

"I think we're probably just looking at tomorrow and trying to concentrate on tomorrow's game and putting in a good performance tomorrow, and then after that, then we can look at the Netherlands and plan our way forward from there," he added.

 

Bangladesh are smarting from a 104-run plastering they received from South Africa on Thursday, but Ervine would not underestimate his opponents.

"We know that Bangladesh is a quality side, so we're definitely going to have to bring our A-game tomorrow. The guys obviously got their tails up. We've got a lot of confidence obviously with the win against Pakistan, but we just know how fragile this game is and how quickly it can turn around,"

The victory against Pakistan was a major boost but Zimbabwe deserves more opportunities against the top teams, the middle-order batter said.

"We'd like to try and repeat those kinds of wins going forward, to try and make sure that we can get an away tour to England or England can come to us or Australia or India. It does open up opportunities, but we need to do it a little bit more consistently,"

Source: REUTERS
