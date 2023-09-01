News
India at US Open: Yuki, Saketh knocked out; Bopanna marches on

By Rediff Sports
September 01, 2023 10:48 IST
Yuki Bhambri's US Open campaign lasted barely 83 minutes

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri's US Open campaign lasted barely 83 minutes. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images for LTA

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their respective opening-round matches in the men's doubles event at the US Open with veteran Rohan Bopanna being the only Indian to remain in the fray.

 

In his mixed doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Indonesian Aldila Sutjiad beat German pair Andreas Mies and Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-2 in US Open first round match on Thursday.

The ninth-seeded Polish pair of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski comfortably beat Bhambri and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner 6-3, 7-5 in just about 83 minutes.

Saketh Myneni and his Russian partner Alex Karatsev won the first set in tie-breaker but were blown away in the next two by Serbian Laslo Djere and Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler. The Serb-Swiss pair won 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

Myneni and his Russian partner couldn't convert the sole break-point opportunity that they got in the entire match, while the winners were able to win three out of the five in the second and third sets respectively.

Also, the Indo-Russian duo was badly let down by nine double faults and more than double the amount of unforced errors (27) compared to the winners (13).

Saketh-Aslan sneaked into main draw at the last minute with the withdrawal of Bublik-Shevchenko.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will play their second round men's doubles match against unseeded duo of Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Russian Roman Safiullin. 

'I think I strive for betterment every day'
Pathirana is no Malinga copycat, says childhood coach
Meet the first transgender to play in the World Cup
'What Kohli said has made me very proud'
'For me, the focus was just to stay healthy'
'Childish brain': BJP slams Rahul over Adani-Modi link
The Freelancer Review
Asia Cup 2023

More like this

US Open PIX: Error-prone Alcaraz advances; Murray out

Viacom18 bags BCCI media rights for US $721m!

