US Open: Dimitrov overwhelms Murray; Sabalenka powers into third round

IMAGE: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action during his second round match against Britain's Andy Murray. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov crushed Briton Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the U.S. Open third round as an early battle unravelled into a lop-sided match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray, playing some of his best tennis in years recently, could not match Dimitrov's firepower as he struck 16 winners compared to 32 from the 19th seed.

Dimitrov will next face German Alexander Zverev, who beat his compatriot Daniel Altmaier 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

IMAGE: Andy Murray applauds fans after losing his second round match. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Murray, 36, made a slow start as Dimitrov broke him to love in the second game but showed resolve when he broke back at the third attempt in an epic 16-minute game.

Dimitrov, however, broke Murray to love in the eighth game and again with a well-placed forehand winner in the opening game of the second set.

Murray, U.S. Open champion in 2012, trailed by a break in the third set when Dimitrov saved two break points and the Bulgarian broke again to close on victory which he secured when his opponent double faulted.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka can claim the top ranking for the first time if she advances one round further than Iga Swiatek in New York. Photograph: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka, with her sights firmly set on a second Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking, powered into the US Open third round with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Britain's Jodie Burrage on Thursday.

The Australian Open champion converted three of her four break point opportunities and saved the two break points she faced during the 74-minute match in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka, who can claim the top ranking for the first time if she advances one round further than Iga Swiatek in New York, used a steady stream of power from the backhand and forehand sides to overwhelm world number 96 Burrage.

IMAGE: Jodie Burrage of Great Britain hits to Aryna Sabalenka on day four. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Belarusian second seed consolidated an early break for a 3-0 lead and while Burrage responded with holds to love on her next two service games Sabalenka leaned on her own serve to seal the opening set.

Sabalenka was barely tested in the second set where she hit a forehand winner to go up a double break before closing it out with a hold to love.

Up next for Sabalenka will be a clash against Frenchwoman Clara Burel, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Czech 25th seed Karolina Pliskova.