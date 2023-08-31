US Open: Easy win for Bopanna-Ebden in first round

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden registered an easy victory in the first round of the US Open. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wou/Reuters

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the second round of the men's doubles at the US Open with a straight-set win over Christopher O'Connell and Aleksandar Vukic on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Ebden, who are seeded sixth, brushed aside the Australian duo 6-4, 6-2 in 55 minutes in the first round match.



The 43-year-old Bopanna and 35-year-old Ebden converted three of their five break points while giving no break opportunity to their rivals.



The two had a first serve percentage of 72 per cent.



The Indo-Australian pair, which reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, earned the first break in game nine to go up 5-4.



The two found an early break in the second set and quickly raced to 5-2 before sealing the tie.