IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been in decent form in ODIs lately, having scripted 554 runs in 13 matches in the format since last December, at a commendable average of 50.36 and Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan says his team is working hard to counter Kohli's threat in their Asia Cup game on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Indian superstar Virat Kohli feels one has to be at his absolute best to face a high quality bowling attack like Pakistan's.

The Indian cricket team has won their last three ODIs against Pakistan -- the last one was played during the 2019 World Cup.

"I feel bowling is their strength. And they've got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game anytime based on their skill set. So, you have to be at your absolute best to face them,” he told Star Sports.

Kohli has been in decent form in ODIs lately, having scripted 554 runs in 13 matches in the format since last December, at a commendable average of 50.36.

Talking about his approach lately, Kohli said, “I only try to understand how I can better my game. Every day, every practice session, every year, every season, this is what has helped me play this well for so long and to perform for my team.

"I don't think you can perform consistently without that mindset because if your performance is your only goal, then you can be satisfied and stop working hard. There is no limit to it.

"There is no set achievement that if you reach a certain stage, you've reached excellence. I think I strive for betterment every day, so that is a better word to use, and yes, performance obviously becomes a by-product because your mindset is ‘How do I make my team win from this position?'"

Talking to Star Sports, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan termed Kohli as a world-class player and spoke about his side’s preparation to bowl to the legendary Indian batter.

“He (Kohli) is a world-class player, definitely. You have to plan a lot to face him,” Shadab said on the sidelines of the tournament.

Recalling Kohli’s innings last year, he said, “The kind of batsman that Virat Kohli is, the way he has performed against us, even in the last match at the (2022 T20) World Cup, I don’t think that if any other batsman in the world was in that situation, could have done that to our bowling line-up.

“And, the beauty of it is that he can do this at any stage and at any time.”

India and Pakistan will square off in the ongoing Asia Cup on Saturday.